Dr. Nguyen Phan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nguyen Phan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nguyen Phan, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital Ozaukee.
Dr. Phan works at
Locations
-
1
Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital2350 N Lake Dr Ste 206, Milwaukee, WI 53211 Directions (414) 298-7280
-
2
Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Milwaukee2301 N Lake Dr, Milwaukee, WI 53211 Directions (414) 298-7280
-
3
Coulis Cardiology1414 N Taylor Dr, Sheboygan, WI 53081 Directions (414) 298-7280
-
4
Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital Ozaukee13111 N Port Washington Rd, Mequon, WI 53097 Directions (414) 298-7280
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital Ozaukee
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Phan?
Dr. Phan and his team have been great to work with. They are on top of monitoring my condition and call immediately when they detect a change we need to address. They are patient and thorough and spent the time needed to answer all my questions. I highly recommend.
About Dr. Nguyen Phan, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- 1194721407
Education & Certifications
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Phan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Phan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Phan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Phan works at
Dr. Phan has seen patients for Syncope, Supraventricular Tachycardia and Ventricular Tachycardia (VT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Phan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Phan speaks Vietnamese.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Phan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Phan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Phan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.