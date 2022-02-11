Overview

Dr. Nguyen Phan, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital Ozaukee.



Dr. Phan works at Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital in Milwaukee, WI with other offices in Sheboygan, WI and Mequon, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Syncope, Supraventricular Tachycardia and Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.