See All Neurosurgeons in San Ramon, CA
Dr. Nguyen Do, DO Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Nguyen Do, DO

Neurosurgery
4 (28)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Nguyen Do, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in San Ramon, CA. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Queen Of The Valley Medical Center and Regional Medical Center Of San Jose.

Dr. Do works at Trinity Brain and Spine in San Ramon, CA with other offices in San Jose, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury, Cranial Trauma and Thoracic Spine Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Diablo Brain and Spine Center
    2301 Camino Ramon Ste 140, San Ramon, CA 94583 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (925) 365-1519
  2. 2
    Regional Brain and Spine Center
    225 N Jackson Ave Ste 501, San Jose, CA 95116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 254-5292

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Queen Of The Valley Medical Center
  • Regional Medical Center Of San Jose

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Traumatic Brain Injury
Cranial Trauma
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Traumatic Brain Injury
Cranial Trauma
Thoracic Spine Fracture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Adult Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aneurysm, Intracranial Berry Chevron Icon
Aneurysmal Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Back Tumor Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Injuries Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Damage Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Infection Chevron Icon
Brain Lesion Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Craniospinal Trauma Chevron Icon
Dandy-Walker Syndrome Chevron Icon
Degenerative Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Discitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Discitis
Discogenic Pain Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Extradural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intradural Spinal Arachnoid Cyst Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurosurgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shunts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shunts
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Skull Base Tumor Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Infections Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Dislocation Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondolthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Vertebral Compression Fractures Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Delta Health System
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Do?

    Oct 15, 2021
    He Performed surgery on me and he with gods help all along the way has saved my life and I am forever thankful he was put in my Life I can be here to see my little boy grow up thank you from the bottom of my heart
    Miguel Gomez — Oct 15, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Nguyen Do, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Nguyen Do, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Do to family and friends

    Dr. Do's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Do

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Nguyen Do, DO.

    About Dr. Nguyen Do, DO

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Vietnamese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1861687873
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Harborview Medical Center--Orthopedic Spine Fellowhip
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Armc, Western University Of Health Sciences, California
    Residency
    Internship
    • Ohio University - Grandview Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nguyen Do, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Do is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Do has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Do accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Do has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Do has seen patients for Traumatic Brain Injury, Cranial Trauma and Thoracic Spine Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Do on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Do. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Do.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Do, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Do appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Nguyen Do, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.