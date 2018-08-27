Dr. Abram has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nguyen Abram, MD
Dr. Nguyen Abram, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Westminster, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SEBELAS MARET / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
MD Surgery Center9039 Bolsa Ave Ste 201, Westminster, CA 92683 Directions (714) 903-0446
How was your appointment with Dr. Abram?
I had an eyebrow lift done by Dr. Abram because my eyelids were starting to sag from old age which made it hard to put on makeup and to see. I am pleased with the results because I can now apply makeup and have a clear vision. The scar on my eyebrows is hardly visible. I also had a face lift done 7 years ago by the same doctor and it is still very good today. I am also pleased with the professional staff and front desk because they were very helpful and caring.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 50 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF SEBELAS MARET / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Abram has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Abram. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abram.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abram, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abram appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.