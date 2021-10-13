Dr. Ngon Dinh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dinh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ngon Dinh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ngon Dinh, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES.
Locations
Ngon Hoang Dinh DO A Professional Corp.200 Jose Figueres Ave Ste 290, San Jose, CA 95116 Directions (408) 279-6700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very knowledgeable, friendly and compassionate doctor backed up by a great staff with sincere empathy. It makes each visit almost pleasurable.
About Dr. Ngon Dinh, MD
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Vietnamese
- 1730156027
Education & Certifications
- WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dinh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dinh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dinh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dinh speaks Chinese and Vietnamese.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Dinh. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dinh.
