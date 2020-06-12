See All Family Doctors in Austin, TX
Family Medicine
Dr. Ngoc-Phuong Tran, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Dr. Tran works at NGOC-PHUONG T. TRAN, D.O. P.A in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Ngoc-Phuong Tran, D.O, P.A.
    1611 OHLEN RD, Austin, TX 78758 (512) 873-7173

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    Cigna
    Humana
    MultiPlan
    Principal Financial Group
    UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jun 12, 2020
    BEST. DOCTOR. EVER.
    Leighton Tan — Jun 12, 2020
    About Dr. Ngoc-Phuong Tran, DO

    Family Medicine
    36 years of experience
    English, Vietnamese
    1215944087
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Northeast Community Hostital
    Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Texas Lutheran University
    Family Practice and Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine
    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ngoc-Phuong Tran, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tran is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Tran has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Tran works at NGOC-PHUONG T. TRAN, D.O. P.A in Austin, TX. View the full address on Dr. Tran's profile.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Tran. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tran.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

