Dr. Ngoc Pham, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ngoc Pham, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Pham works at
Locations
-
1
Sj Medical Center LLC Dba St Joseph Medical1401 St Joseph Pkwy, Houston, TX 77002 Directions (713) 600-0900Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
Precision Cancer Center10405 Katy Fwy Ste 150E, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 722-9660
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
Ratings & Reviews
She is a very caring, loving person that's very professional, I love her.
About Dr. Ngoc Pham, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1912342908
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
- Radiation Oncology
Dr. Pham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
