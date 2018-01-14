Overview

Dr. Ngoc Nguyen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY.



Dr. Nguyen works at Ngoc T Nguyen MD in San Jose, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma, Eye Infections and Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.