Dr. Lan Nguyen, MD

Pain Medicine
3.5 (60)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Lan Nguyen, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Nguyen works at College Park Family Care Specialty Office in Overland Park, KS with other offices in Lees Summit, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    College Park Family Care Specialty Office
    10600 Mastin St # C, Overland Park, KS 66212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 318-6220
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    College Park Family Practice - Pain Management
    1980 SE Blue Pkwy Ste 2120, Lees Summit, MO 64063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 382-5401

Hospital Affiliations
  • Overland Park Regional Medical Center

Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Fibromyalgia
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Fibromyalgia

Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 60 ratings
    Patient Ratings (60)
    5 Star
    (40)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (20)
    Jul 18, 2020
    Routine visit and as always I felt completely listened to and supported.
    Alan D. — Jul 18, 2020
    About Dr. Lan Nguyen, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • English
    • 1033157086
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Kansas
    • University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lan Nguyen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    60 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

