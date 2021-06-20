Overview

Dr. Ngo Phan, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Alhambra, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Alhambra Hospital Medical Center, Garfield Medical Center and San Gabriel Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Phan works at NGO PHAN MD in Alhambra, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.