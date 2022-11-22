Overview

Dr. Nghia Truong, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler, UT Health Henderson and UT Health Tyler.



Dr. Truong works at UT Health East Texas Physicians in Tyler, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.