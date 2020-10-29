Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nghia Nguyen, MD
Overview
Dr. Nghia Nguyen, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Huntington Beach, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Comprehensive Ear Nose and Throat17822 Beach Blvd Ste 200, Huntington Beach, CA 92647 Directions (714) 847-9677
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nguyen?
Top notch service on the recent visit, from scheduling, communications, office staff, and of course, Dr. Nguyen, who has been a trusted care provider for over a decade.
About Dr. Nghia Nguyen, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 25 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- 1831194539
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nguyen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Dr. Nguyen has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Sinusitis and Postnasal Drip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nguyen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nguyen speaks Vietnamese.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.