Dr. Nghia Hoang, DO
Dr. Nghia Hoang, DO

Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
4.5 (24)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Nghia Hoang, DO is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Panama City, FL. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital and Ascension Sacred Heart Bay.

Dr. Hoang works at Cardiovascular Institute of Northwest Florida in Panama City, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair and Arrhythmias along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cardiovascular Institute of Northwest Florida
    625 W Baldwin Rd Ste C, Panama City, FL 32405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 390-4954
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital
  • Ascension Sacred Heart Bay

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Electrophysiological Study Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Surgery Chevron Icon
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation Chevron Icon
Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Cardiac Arrest Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Ligament Repair Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • Florida Blue
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Golden Rule
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medica
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Nghia Hoang, DO

    Specialties
    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1740235498
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cardiology-Deborah Heart and Lung Center, Browns Mills, NJ|Electrophysiology-Drexel University College of Medicine Hahnemann University Hospital, Philadelphia, PA
    Residency
    • Lehigh Valley Hospital, Allentown, PA
    Internship
    • Lehigh Valley Hospital, Allentown, PA
    Medical Education
    • Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nghia Hoang, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hoang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hoang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hoang works at Cardiovascular Institute of Northwest Florida in Panama City, FL. View the full address on Dr. Hoang’s profile.

    Dr. Hoang has seen patients for Heart Disease, Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair and Arrhythmias, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hoang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

