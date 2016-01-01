Overview

Dr. Nga Pham, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from Saigon Medical School and is affiliated with Regional Medical Center Of San Jose.



Dr. Pham works at Nga Pham Md, Corporation in San Jose, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.