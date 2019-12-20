Dr. Nezhat Solimani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Solimani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nezhat Solimani, MD
Overview
Dr. Nezhat Solimani, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mountain View, CA. They graduated from Hahnemann University Hospital and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).
Dr. Solimani works at
Locations
Complete OBGYN Care2495 Hospital Dr Ste 515, Mountain View, CA 94040 Directions (650) 837-0974
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
After an unsatisfactory experience delivering my first child with a group practice, I searched for a sole practitioner who really cared about her patients who had the confidence to provide competent medical advice. I was so pleased to find that with Dr. Solimani's care and advice leading up to labor and delivery. Moreover, her command of the delivery room gave me the confidence that I could deliver naturally (no epidural) and at minimal stress / risk to the baby. She actually arrived at the hospital before we did and checked in on us throughout the last stages of labor, making adjustments to the room to make me more comfortable. During the actual pushing, she was calm and encouraging. I am so grateful for Dr. Solimani that I am recommending her to my sister in law, friends and anyone else who plans to deliver at El Camino Hospital.
About Dr. Nezhat Solimani, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1457501439
Education & Certifications
- State University Of New York
- Hahnemann University Hospital
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Solimani works at
