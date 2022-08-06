Overview

Dr. Neyssan Tebyani, MD is an Urology Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo and Saddleback Medical Center.



Dr. Tebyani works at Orange County Urology in Laguna Hills, CA with other offices in Irvine, CA and Mission Viejo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.