Dr. Ney Andujar, MD

Psychiatry
2.5 (19)
Overview

Dr. Ney Andujar, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Port Saint Lucie, FL. 

Dr. Andujar works at Sassoon Psychological Services, P.A. in Port Saint Lucie, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Bipolar Disorder and Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ansas LLC
    1401 SE Goldtree Dr Ste 104, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34952 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 905-8531

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bipolar Disorder
Anxiety
Psychological Evaluation
Bipolar Disorder
Anxiety
Psychological Evaluation

Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Apr 10, 2020
    very kind
    — Apr 10, 2020
    About Dr. Ney Andujar, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1033146303
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andujar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Andujar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Andujar works at Sassoon Psychological Services, P.A. in Port Saint Lucie, FL. View the full address on Dr. Andujar’s profile.

    Dr. Andujar has seen patients for Bipolar Disorder and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Andujar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Andujar. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Andujar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Andujar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Andujar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

