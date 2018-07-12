Overview

Dr. Ney Alves, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Oncology. They graduated from Universidade Federal De Sao Paulo and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, Memorial Hospital West, Memorial Regional Hospital, Memorial Regional Hospital South and Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.



Dr. Alves works at The Center for Gynecologic Oncology, LLC in Hollywood, FL with other offices in Miramar, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Thrombocytosis and Thalassemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.