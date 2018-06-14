Dr. Newton Duncan III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duncan III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Newton Duncan III, MD
Overview
Dr. Newton Duncan III, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Duncan III works at
Locations
Family Hearing Solutions6550 Fannin St Ste 2001, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 795-4614
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
He is an EXCELLENT ENT doctor! He found a growth in my daughters throat that my daughter's previous doc from TCH missed!
About Dr. Newton Duncan III, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1144215302
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Duncan III has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Duncan III accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Duncan III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Duncan III has seen patients for Adenoidectomy, Tonsillectomy and Otitis Media, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Duncan III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Duncan III speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Duncan III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duncan III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duncan III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duncan III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.