Dr. Newton Coutinho, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coutinho is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Newton Coutinho, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Newton Coutinho, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Missoula, MT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Bj Medical College, Pune, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Bitterroot Health - Daly Hospital, Community Medical Center, Deer Lodge Medical Center, Saint Patrick Hospital and St. Luke Community Hospital.
Dr. Coutinho works at
Locations
-
1
Newton Coutinho2419 Mullan Rd Ste A, Missoula, MT 59808 Directions (406) 327-4562Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bitterroot Health - Daly Hospital
- Community Medical Center
- Deer Lodge Medical Center
- Saint Patrick Hospital
- St. Luke Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Principal Life
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Coutinho?
My soon to be 86 YO crabby dad has been seeing Dr.Couthino for about a decade now. Dr.Couthino has been more instrumental in my dads longevity than even his local GP. Dr.Couthino’s office was more involved in my dads colon cancer surgery with not a peep from my dads GP. Dr.Coutinho’s entire office staff is amazing. I travel a lot and Dr.Couthino’s office is great at accommodating everyone’s schedule, 5 stars.
About Dr. Newton Coutinho, MD
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1124077334
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- Mt Sinai Hospital
- Mt Sinai Hospital Medical Center
- Bj Medical College, Pune, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Coutinho has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Coutinho accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Coutinho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Coutinho works at
Dr. Coutinho has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Chest Pain and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Coutinho on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Coutinho. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coutinho.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coutinho, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coutinho appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.