Overview

Dr. Newton Bullard, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Christ Hospital, Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital and Mercy Health - Clermont Hospital.



Dr. Bullard works at The Christ Hospital Physicians in Cincinnati, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.