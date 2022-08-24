Overview

Dr. Newton Brackett, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Georgetown, SC.



Dr. Brackett works at Tidelands Health Breast Center in Georgetown, SC with other offices in Myrtle Beach, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.