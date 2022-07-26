Overview

Dr. Newt Harrison, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tupelo, MS. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with North Mississippi Health Services.



Dr. Harrison works at Surgery Associates PA in Tupelo, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Anorectal Abscess along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.