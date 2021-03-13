Dr. Newsha Ghodsi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghodsi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Newsha Ghodsi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA and is affiliated with Berkshire Medical Center and Mount Sinai Hospital.
Hospital Affiliations
- Berkshire Medical Center
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Best and most caring doctor I have ever seen. Her diagnosis saved my life incredibly patient and caring. highly recommend
- Cardiology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1811968613
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
