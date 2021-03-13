Overview

Dr. Newsha Ghodsi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA and is affiliated with Berkshire Medical Center and Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Ghodsi works at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Mitral Valve Regurgitation, Aortic Aneurysm and Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.