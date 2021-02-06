Overview

Dr. Newell Robinson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Roslyn, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from University of Mississippi School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.



Dr. Robinson works at St Francis Hospital Emergency in Roslyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Valve Surgery, Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) and Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.