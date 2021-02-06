Dr. Newell Robinson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Newell Robinson, MD
Dr. Newell Robinson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Roslyn, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from University of Mississippi School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
Dr. Robinson works at
Locations
St. Francis Hospital the Heart Center100 Port Washington Blvd, Roslyn, NY 11576 Directions (516) 627-2173Tuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Professional knowledgeable kind courtesy. After speaking to Dr. Robinson for 1 minute I knew he would be operating on me. The man is a genius. I had the mimumely invasive surgery. Went from having a bad murmur to absolutely no murmur. Blood pressure is averaging 115-120 over 67-75 from 140/80. Need I say more. I have to follow up with the office everything went well. His office and all of his doctors and nurses are great as well.
About Dr. Newell Robinson, MD
- General Surgery
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1629186416
Education & Certifications
- University of Washington
- MSKCC
- Ny Hosp-Cornell U Med Ctr
- University of Mississippi School of Medicine
Dr. Robinson works at
