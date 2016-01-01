See All Pediatricians in Fresno, CA
Pediatrics
3.5 (3)
Dr. New Sang is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fresno, CA. 

Dr. Sang works at SANG Pediatrics in Fresno, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    6733 N Willow
    1122 S St Ste 102, Fresno, CA 93721 (559) 268-1737
    Sang Pediatrics
    6733 N Willow Ave Ste 102, Fresno, CA 93710 (559) 268-1737

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Saint Agnes Medical Center

    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. New Sang

    Pediatrics
    English, Hmong and Spanish
    1154340586
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. New Sang is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Sang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Sang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

