Overview

Dr. Nevin Gokalp, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Yonkers, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL.



Dr. Gokalp works at ST JOSEPHS MEDICAL CENTER in Yonkers, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.