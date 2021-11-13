Dr. Nevin Blahnik, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blahnik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nevin Blahnik, DDS
Dr. Nevin Blahnik, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Elk River, MN.
Dr. Blahnik works at
Carson18223 Carson Ct NW, Elk River, MN 55330 Directions (763) 441-7030
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careington International
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- Guardian
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
- Lincoln
- Medica
- MetLife
- PreferredOne
- Premier Group Insurance
- Principal Financial Group
- Security Health Plan (SHP)
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- UniCare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Zenith Administrators Inc
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Blahnik?
I think you're a bit more expensive than other dental offices.
About Dr. Nevin Blahnik, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1801343876
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blahnik accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Blahnik using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Blahnik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blahnik works at
259 patients have reviewed Dr. Blahnik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blahnik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blahnik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blahnik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.