Dr. Udwadia has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Neville Udwadia, MD
Overview
Dr. Neville Udwadia, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Monterey, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula, Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital, Natividad Medical Center, Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital and Watsonville Community Hospital.
Dr. Udwadia works at
Locations
Scott G. Kantor M.d. Inc.576 Hartnell St Ste 200, Monterey, CA 93940 Directions (831) 625-4525
- 2 750 E Romie Ln Ste D, Salinas, CA 93901 Directions (831) 424-1100
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula
- Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital
- Natividad Medical Center
- Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital
- Watsonville Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Udwadia has been treating me for several months. I really appreciate that he takes all the time necessary to ensure that we are on the same page in terms of treatment for my diagnosed condition. Dr. Udwadia always reviews with me where we left off at my last appointment so that we can fully discuss progress being made. Additionally, Dr. Udwadia has returned my phone calls in a timely manner and, again, takes all the time necessary to respond to my questions. I am very happy with Dr. U.
About Dr. Neville Udwadia, MD
- Rheumatology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1205910882
Education & Certifications
- ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
