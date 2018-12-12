See All Rheumatologists in Monterey, CA
Dr. Neville Udwadia, MD

Rheumatology
2.5 (34)
Call for new patient details
22 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Neville Udwadia, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Monterey, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula, Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital, Natividad Medical Center, Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital and Watsonville Community Hospital.

Dr. Udwadia works at Edgar A Gamboa, MD Medical Corp. in Monterey, CA with other offices in Salinas, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Scott G. Kantor M.d. Inc.
    576 Hartnell St Ste 200, Monterey, CA 93940 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (831) 625-4525
  2. 2
    750 E Romie Ln Ste D, Salinas, CA 93901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (831) 424-1100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula
  • Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital
  • Natividad Medical Center
  • Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital
  • Watsonville Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (18)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Neville Udwadia, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1205910882
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Udwadia has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Udwadia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Udwadia has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Udwadia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Udwadia. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Udwadia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Udwadia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Udwadia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

