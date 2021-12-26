Overview

Dr. Neville Campbell, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus and Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Campbell works at The Center for Wellness and Pain Care of Las Vegas in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.