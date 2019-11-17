Dr. Neviana Nenov, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nenov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neviana Nenov, MD
Overview
Dr. Neviana Nenov, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Varna Higher Institute Of Medicine and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.
Locations
1
Boca Raton Psychiatric Group7100 Camino Real Ste 401, Boca Raton, FL 33433 Directions (561) 368-8998
2
Boca Raton Psychiatric Group7200 Camino Real Ste 215, Boca Raton, FL 33433 Directions (561) 368-8998
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nenov is an amazing Dr. in all areas of life. Her professionalism is outstanding. Her knowledge about different medication and side affects, is brilliant. I am so grateful I have her in my life.
About Dr. Neviana Nenov, MD
- Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1194778175
Education & Certifications
- Brigham and Womens Hospital
- Tulane University New Orleans
- Varna Higher Institute Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nenov has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nenov accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nenov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nenov has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nenov on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Nenov. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nenov.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nenov, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nenov appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.