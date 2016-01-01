Dr. Nevena Lucic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lucic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nevena Lucic, MD
Overview
Dr. Nevena Lucic, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University of Belgrade and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Lucic works at
Locations
Weill Cornell Medicine1305 York Ave, New York, NY 10021 Directions (646) 962-2065Thursday8:30am - 6:30pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Weill Cornell Imaging at NewYork-Presbyterian520 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (855) 854-4222
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Healthfirst
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- SelectCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Nevena Lucic, MD
- Hematology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1841500154
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK METHODIST HOSPITAL
- University of Belgrade
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lucic accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lucic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lucic speaks Spanish.
Dr. Lucic has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lucic.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lucic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lucic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.