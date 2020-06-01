Overview

Dr. Neven Kosic, MD is a Pulmonologist in Hermitage, PA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from U Zagreb and is affiliated with Sharon Regional Medical Center - Emergency Care Center.



Dr. Kosic works at Sharon Regional Cancer Care Ctr in Hermitage, PA with other offices in Cortland, OH and Sharon, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Emphysema, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.