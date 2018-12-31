Dr. Netsere Tesfayohannes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tesfayohannes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Netsere Tesfayohannes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Netsere Tesfayohannes, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Greenbelt, MD. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with Doctors Community Hospital and Medstar Georgetown University Hospital.
Dr. Tesfayohannes works at
Locations
Georgetown Pain Management7300 Hanover Dr Ste 204, Greenbelt, MD 20770 Directions (301) 718-1082
Georgetown Pain Management7500 Greenway Center Dr Ste 940, Greenbelt, MD 20770 Directions (301) 718-1082
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Community Hospital
- Medstar Georgetown University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He and his staff are the greatest. Really like going to him.
About Dr. Netsere Tesfayohannes, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
- 1255316972
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Fndn
- University Of Wisconsin Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tesfayohannes has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tesfayohannes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tesfayohannes has seen patients for Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, Myelopathy and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tesfayohannes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tesfayohannes speaks Italian and Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Tesfayohannes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tesfayohannes.
