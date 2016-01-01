Overview

Dr. Nethra Ankam, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Ankam works at Dept of Physical Medicine and Rehab. in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

