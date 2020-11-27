Dr. Netasha McLawhorn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McLawhorn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Netasha McLawhorn, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from The Brody School Of Medicine At East Carolina University and is affiliated with WakeMed Raleigh Campus.
WakeMed Physician Practices - OB/GYN North Raleigh10010 Falls of Neuse Rd Ste 205, Raleigh, NC 27614 Directions (919) 350-1380
- WakeMed Raleigh Campus
Dr. McLawhorn is truly a great practitioner. She is very thorough, she listens to my concerns and answers my questions. I was recently in to see her for a personal issue and she was able to relieve my fears. I appreciate her as a provider who I am able to trust with my health.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- University of Rochester Strong Meml Hosp
- The Brody School Of Medicine At East Carolina University
- Wake Forest Univ
Dr. McLawhorn has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McLawhorn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McLawhorn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McLawhorn has seen patients for Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McLawhorn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. McLawhorn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McLawhorn.
