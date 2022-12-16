See All Plastic Surgeons in Paoli, PA
Dr. Nestor Veitia, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (41)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Nestor Veitia, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Paoli, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Chester County Hospital and Paoli Hospital.

Dr. Veitia works at Surgical Specialists P.C. in Paoli, PA with other offices in West Chester, PA and Bryn Mawr, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Surgical Specialists P.C.
    255 W Lancaster Ave, Paoli, PA 19301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 647-3077
    University Services
    915 Old Fern Hill Rd Ste 504, West Chester, PA 19380 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 344-0370
    Orthopaedic Specialists PC
    830 Old Lancaster Rd Ste 300, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 527-1185

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chester County Hospital
  • Paoli Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecomastia
Skin Grafts
Skin Cancer
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Independence Blue Cross
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (37)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dec 16, 2022
    I had my implants removed in November. Dr. Veitia performed an en bloc removal of implants and capsules and performed mastopexies. The results are more than I could have ever imagined. He did a beautiful job. I traveled from another state to have him perform the surgery.
    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1447400643
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
    Residency
    • Pennsylvania Hospital of The University of Pa Health System
    Medical Education
    • JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Delaware
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nestor Veitia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Veitia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Veitia has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Veitia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Veitia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Veitia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Veitia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Veitia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

