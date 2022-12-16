Overview

Dr. Nestor Veitia, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Paoli, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Chester County Hospital and Paoli Hospital.



Dr. Veitia works at Surgical Specialists P.C. in Paoli, PA with other offices in West Chester, PA and Bryn Mawr, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.