Dr. Nestor Tomycz, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Nestor Tomycz, MD

Neurosurgery
3 (29)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nestor Tomycz, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. 

Dr. Tomycz works at Allegheny General Hospital Neurosurgery Saint Clair in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Cord Stimulation and Neurostimulation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ahn Neurosurgery
    1050 Bower Hill Rd Ste 201, Pittsburgh, PA 15243 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 228-1414

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Allegheny General Hospital
  • Saint Clair Hospital
  • Washington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Spinal Cord Stimulation
Neurostimulation
Low Back Pain
Spinal Cord Stimulation
Neurostimulation
Low Back Pain

Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Dec 12, 2022
    In my opinion, Dr Tomycz is one of the best neurosurgeons in the country. We are so grateful to have found him.
    Ava Leon — Dec 12, 2022
    About Dr. Nestor Tomycz, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1316140338
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nestor Tomycz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tomycz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tomycz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tomycz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tomycz works at Allegheny General Hospital Neurosurgery Saint Clair in Pittsburgh, PA. View the full address on Dr. Tomycz’s profile.

    Dr. Tomycz has seen patients for Spinal Cord Stimulation and Neurostimulation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tomycz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Tomycz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tomycz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tomycz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tomycz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

