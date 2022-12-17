Dr. Punay has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nestor Punay, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nestor Punay, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Beaumont, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from BIHAR UNIVERSITY / SRI KRISHNA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas and Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth.
Dr. Punay works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Nestor C. Punay Md. P.a755 N 11th St Ste P3900, Beaumont, TX 77702 Directions (409) 347-1600
-
2
Kashi S Bagri MD PA2194 Eastex Fwy Ste A, Beaumont, TX 77703 Directions (409) 347-1600
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas
- Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Punay?
He listens to you and explains everything thoroughly. Great bedside manner. He literally saved my life years ago. He found a life-threatening problem while I was in the hospital and all the other doctors were going to send me home but, he thought to check something else and if he hadn't found the problem I would have been dead very soon. There are no better doctors than he is and certainly no neurologists.
About Dr. Nestor Punay, MD
- Neurology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1801870522
Education & Certifications
- BIHAR UNIVERSITY / SRI KRISHNA MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Punay accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Punay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Punay works at
Dr. Punay has seen patients for Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy, Diabetic Polyneuropathy and Polyneuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Punay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Punay. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Punay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Punay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Punay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.