Dr. Nestor Pacheco, DPM
Overview
Dr. Nestor Pacheco, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Christus Spohn Hospital Kleberg.
Dr. Pacheco works at
Locations
Nestor M Pacheco DPM5934 S Staples St Ste 200, Corpus Christi, TX 78413 Directions (361) 883-3668
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Spohn Hospital Kleberg
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I'm totally satisfied with the treatment regarding my problem. Thanks for a very effective treatment. Thank You
About Dr. Nestor Pacheco, DPM
- Podiatry
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pacheco has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pacheco accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pacheco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pacheco has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pacheco on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Pacheco. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pacheco.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pacheco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pacheco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.