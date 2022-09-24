Overview

Dr. Nestor Pacheco, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Christus Spohn Hospital Kleberg.



Dr. Pacheco works at Nestor M Pacheco DPM in Corpus Christi, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.