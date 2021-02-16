Dr. Nestor Ojeda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ojeda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nestor Ojeda, MD
Overview
Dr. Nestor Ojeda, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Waverly, TN. They completed their residency with BRONX LEBANON HOSPITAL CENTER
Dr. Ojeda works at
Locations
Hillwood Pediatric Center300 S Clydeton Rd, Waverly, TN 37185 Directions (931) 203-5984
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Horizon Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I would highly recommend Dr. Ojeda to family and friends. He is very professional and very knowledgeable and his staff are always as nice and helpful as can be. His office is always very clean. Visits are quick as well no wait time. Have used him for both of my daughters 11 years total and never had any issues. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Nestor Ojeda, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1821048521
Education & Certifications
- BRONX LEBANON HOSPITAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ojeda has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ojeda accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ojeda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Ojeda. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ojeda.
