Dr. Nestor Ivkov, MD
Overview
Dr. Nestor Ivkov, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Palos Heights, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center and Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center.
Locations
Neurologic Associates11824 Southwest Hwy Ste 100, Palos Heights, IL 60463 Directions (630) 410-1128
Advocate Medical Group Beverly Center9831 S Western Ave Fl 3, Chicago, IL 60643 Directions (773) 413-6900
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center
- Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr Ivkov's for 15 years. He is very compassionate, thorough and does not rush me when asking questions of me. He explains everything thoroughly to make sure I understand my medical conditions.
About Dr. Nestor Ivkov, MD
- Neurology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1023028750
Education & Certifications
- Unvi Of Il
- University Of Il
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
