Dr. Nestor Galvez-Jimenez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Galvez-Jimenez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nestor Galvez-Jimenez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nestor Galvez-Jimenez, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universidad Mariano Galvez De Guatemala, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas Y De La Salud and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Florida.
Dr. Galvez-Jimenez works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Cleveland Clinic Florida2950 Cleveland Clinic Blvd, Weston, FL 33331 Directions (954) 659-5000
-
2
Cleveland Clinic Florida - Palm Beach Gardens4520 Donald Ross Rd Ste 200, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418 Directions (877) 463-2010
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Galvez-Jimenez?
I was a patient of Dr Galvez for a number of years. I found him to be an excellent practitioner, from diagnosis to treatment. I saw him every 3 months, and found him to be very pleasant and engaging. His nurse Angela is a definite asset to his team. She really is an Angel. There were times when there was a wait, in the office. This is what happens when you have the best. He is the head of the department, so is called upon for last minute meetings. I'm sure he hates it as much as his patients do. All things considered, it was definitely my loss, when we moved and I said goodbye. I felt like I was not only saying goodbye to my Neurologist, and his Nurse; I was saying goodbye to friends.
About Dr. Nestor Galvez-Jimenez, MD
- Neurology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1609830371
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Booth Memorial Hospital
- Universidad Mariano Galvez De Guatemala, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas Y De La Salud
- La Salle College
- Internal Medicine and Neuromuscular Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Galvez-Jimenez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Galvez-Jimenez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Galvez-Jimenez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Galvez-Jimenez works at
Dr. Galvez-Jimenez has seen patients for Tremor, Nerve Conduction Studies and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Galvez-Jimenez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Galvez-Jimenez speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Galvez-Jimenez. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Galvez-Jimenez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Galvez-Jimenez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Galvez-Jimenez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.