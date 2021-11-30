See All Neurologists in Weston, FL
Dr. Nestor Galvez-Jimenez, MD

Neurology
2 (14)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nestor Galvez-Jimenez, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universidad Mariano Galvez De Guatemala, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas Y De La Salud and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Florida.

Dr. Galvez-Jimenez works at Cleveland Clinic Florida in Weston, FL with other offices in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor, Nerve Conduction Studies and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cleveland Clinic Florida
    2950 Cleveland Clinic Blvd, Weston, FL 33331 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 659-5000
  2. 2
    Cleveland Clinic Florida - Palm Beach Gardens
    4520 Donald Ross Rd Ste 200, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 463-2010

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic Florida

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Tremor
Nerve Conduction Studies
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Tremor
Nerve Conduction Studies
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Adult Cerebral Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Akathisia Chevron Icon
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Aphasia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aphasia
Binswanger's Dementia Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebellar Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Coma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Coma
Confusion Chevron Icon
Corticobasal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Fever-Induced Seizure Chevron Icon
Focal Dystonia Chevron Icon
Hereditary Motor and Sensory Neuropathy - Deafness - Mental Retardation - Absence of Large Myelinated Fibers Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Myopathies Chevron Icon
Lambert-Eaton Syndrome Chevron Icon
Language Problems Chevron Icon
Locked-In Syndrome Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Movement Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Neurological Testing Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Opsoclonus Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Periodic Paralyses Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peroneal Muscular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Persistent Vegetative State Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Pompe Disease Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Schizencephaly Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Spasticity Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Supratentorial Primitive Neuroectodermal Tumor Chevron Icon
Syringomyelia Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Thymomas
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Transverse Myelitis Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Hippel-Lindau Syndrome Chevron Icon
Wilson's Disease Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Nov 30, 2021
    I was a patient of Dr Galvez for a number of years. I found him to be an excellent practitioner, from diagnosis to treatment. I saw him every 3 months, and found him to be very pleasant and engaging. His nurse Angela is a definite asset to his team. She really is an Angel. There were times when there was a wait, in the office. This is what happens when you have the best. He is the head of the department, so is called upon for last minute meetings. I'm sure he hates it as much as his patients do. All things considered, it was definitely my loss, when we moved and I said goodbye. I felt like I was not only saying goodbye to my Neurologist, and his Nurse; I was saying goodbye to friends.
    Nov 30, 2021
    About Dr. Nestor Galvez-Jimenez, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1609830371
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cleveland Clinic Foundation
    Internship
    • Booth Memorial Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Mariano Galvez De Guatemala, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas Y De La Salud
    Undergraduate School
    • La Salle College
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Neuromuscular Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nestor Galvez-Jimenez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Galvez-Jimenez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Galvez-Jimenez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Galvez-Jimenez has seen patients for Tremor, Nerve Conduction Studies and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Galvez-Jimenez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Galvez-Jimenez. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Galvez-Jimenez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Galvez-Jimenez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Galvez-Jimenez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

