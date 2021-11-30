Overview

Dr. Nestor Galvez-Jimenez, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universidad Mariano Galvez De Guatemala, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas Y De La Salud and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Florida.



Dr. Galvez-Jimenez works at Cleveland Clinic Florida in Weston, FL with other offices in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor, Nerve Conduction Studies and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.