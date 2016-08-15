Dr. Nestor Del Rosario, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Del Rosario is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nestor Del Rosario, MD
Overview
Dr. Nestor Del Rosario, MD is a Pulmonologist in Waipahu, HI. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School and is affiliated with Pali Momi Medical Center and The Queens Medical Center.

Locations
Nestor Ic Del Rosario MD Inc.94-939 Kahuailani St, Waipahu, HI 96797 Directions (808) 671-5681
Hospital Affiliations
- Pali Momi Medical Center
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
DR NESTOR DEL ROSARIO IS A TRUE AND DEDICATED FAMILY PHYSICIAN. HE IS CARING AND HUMBLE. HE IS VERY, VERY, VERY INTELLIGENT AND COMPLETE IN HIS DIAGNOSIS. OUR FAMILY IS COMPLETELY SATISFIED WITH HIS SERVICES. THANK YOU VERY MUCH TO DR. DEL AND HIS WONDERFUL STAFF. IRENE ISERI AND FAMILY
About Dr. Nestor Del Rosario, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Va Med Ctr-Wadsworth
- Va Med Ctr-Wadsworth
- Eastern Virginia Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Del Rosario has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Del Rosario accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Del Rosario has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Del Rosario. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Del Rosario.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Del Rosario, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Del Rosario appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.