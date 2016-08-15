See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Waipahu, HI
Dr. Nestor Del Rosario, MD

Pulmonary Disease
4.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Dr. Nestor Del Rosario, MD is a Pulmonologist in Waipahu, HI. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School and is affiliated with Pali Momi Medical Center and The Queens Medical Center.

Dr. Del Rosario works at JOEL M. MILLER M.D. PC in Waipahu, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Nestor Ic Del Rosario MD Inc.
    94-939 Kahuailani St, Waipahu, HI 96797 (808) 671-5681

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Pali Momi Medical Center
  • The Queens Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acidosis
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Arteriovenous Malformation Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 15, 2016
    DR NESTOR DEL ROSARIO IS A TRUE AND DEDICATED FAMILY PHYSICIAN. HE IS CARING AND HUMBLE. HE IS VERY, VERY, VERY INTELLIGENT AND COMPLETE IN HIS DIAGNOSIS. OUR FAMILY IS COMPLETELY SATISFIED WITH HIS SERVICES. THANK YOU VERY MUCH TO DR. DEL AND HIS WONDERFUL STAFF. IRENE ISERI AND FAMILY
    Irene iseri in Pearl City, HI — Aug 15, 2016
    About Dr. Nestor Del Rosario, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1730112160
    Education & Certifications

    • Va Med Ctr-Wadsworth
    Internship
    • Va Med Ctr-Wadsworth
    Medical Education
    • Eastern Virginia Medical School
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nestor Del Rosario, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Del Rosario is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Del Rosario has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Del Rosario has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Del Rosario works at JOEL M. MILLER M.D. PC in Waipahu, HI. View the full address on Dr. Del Rosario’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Del Rosario. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Del Rosario.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Del Rosario, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Del Rosario appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

