Dr. Nestor De La Cruz-Munoz, MD
Overview
Dr. Nestor De La Cruz-Munoz, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Doral, FL. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Uhealth Tower.
Locations
Nestor De La Cruz-munoz MD PA3650 NW 82nd Ave Ste 302, Doral, FL 33166 Directions (305) 689-1910
Hospital Affiliations
- Uhealth Tower
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. De La Cruz-Munoz?
Dr. De La Cruz was great and his staff. I had my surgery in Dec 23, 2014
About Dr. Nestor De La Cruz-Munoz, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami Hospital and Clinic
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Duke University
- General Surgery
