Dr. Dans has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nestor Dans, MD
Overview
Dr. Nestor Dans, MD is a Cardiovascular Surgery Specialist in Sterling Heights, MI. They specialize in Cardiovascular Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Beaumont Hospital, Troy and HCA Florida Osceola Hospital.
Locations
Beaumont Family Medicine Center44250 Dequindre Rd, Sterling Heights, MI 48314 Directions (248) 964-9715
Cardiac Surgical Associates - Kissimmee720 W Oak St Ste 360, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (407) 846-0090
St Marys Cvt Surgery2828 1st Ave Ste 200, Huntington, WV 25702 Directions (304) 399-7530
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
- HCA Florida Osceola Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Nestor Dans, MD
- Cardiovascular Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- St Lukes Hospital Mid America Heart Institute
- Charity Hosp/Tulane Division|Dartmouth Hitchcock Mc
- Charity Hosp/Tulane Division
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dans speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Dans. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dans.
