Dr. Nessa Timoney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Timoney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nessa Timoney, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nessa Timoney, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Lexington, KY.
Dr. Timoney works at
Locations
-
1
Lexington Clinic1401 Harrodsburg Rd Ste A540, Lexington, KY 40504 Directions (859) 258-6760
-
2
Medical Center At Bowling Green250 Park St, Bowling Green, KY 42101 Directions (270) 796-6540
-
3
Continuing Care Hospital1 Saint Joseph Dr, Lexington, KY 40504 Directions (606) 330-2377MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- T.J. Samson Community Hospital
- The Medical Center at Franklin
- The Medical Center At Albany
- The Medical Center At Bowling Green
- The Medical Center At Caverna
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Timoney?
I could not be happier with the results. They are exactly what she said they would be. Dr Timoney talks to you are on the same level you are. She listens to what you have to say. I really, really like her as a healer and a person.
About Dr. Nessa Timoney, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1952696676
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Timoney has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Timoney accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Timoney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Timoney works at
Dr. Timoney has seen patients for Low Back Pain and Upper Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Timoney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Timoney. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Timoney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Timoney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Timoney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.