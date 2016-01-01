Overview

Dr. Nerva Augustin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fayetteville, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from GRENOBLE 1 - UNIVERSITI JOSEPH FOURIER / FACULTI DE MEDICINE DE GRENOBLE.



Dr. Augustin works at Murray Fork Clinic PC in Fayetteville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.