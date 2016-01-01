Overview

Dr. Nermine Morcos-Clark, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY / BOWMAN GRAY SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saddleback Medical Center.



Dr. Morcos-Clark works at Senior Care Medical Associates in Laguna Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.