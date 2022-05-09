Dr. Nermina Covic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Covic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nermina Covic, MD
Dr. Nermina Covic, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Massillon, OH. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Aultman Hospital.
West Medical Inc.2037 Wales Ave NW Ste 130, Massillon, OH 44646 Directions (330) 830-9378
Hospital Affiliations
- Aultman Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I went for a follow up visit. The doctor was prompt and very helpful. She reviewed information thoroughly and was interested in my health status.
About Dr. Nermina Covic, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1639606486
Education & Certifications
- ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
Dr. Covic has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
