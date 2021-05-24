Overview

Dr. Nermin Lazarus, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Moorestown, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Virtua Willingboro Hospital, Virtua Marlton Hospital, Virtua Mount Holly Hospital and Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.



Dr. Lazarus works at Virtua Womens Primary Care and Wellness Center Moorestown in Moorestown, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

